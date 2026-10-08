Pollard (foot) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard has missed some practice time in recent weeks, including Wednesday's session, but he has been handling full workloads in games and is averaging 61 scrimmage yards per game this season while having scored his first touchdown of the season in this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He's set to continue leading Tennessee's backfield Sunday against the Texans in a clash between winless AFC South teams.