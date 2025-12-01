Pollard rushed the ball 10 times for 60 yards in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception on two targets for three yards.

Pollard was the Titans' traditional lead back, totaling 10 carries compared to only one for Tyjae Spears. He was one of the few bright spots in the Tennessee offense, with three of his 10 carries going for double-digit yards. While Pollard ceded opportunity to Spears as a receiver, this was his highest yardage total on the ground since Week 5. Despite the positivity, Pollard is difficult to trust as a fantasy starter given the state of the Titans' offense.