Pollard rushed 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 31-29 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Pollard churned out a new single-game career-best rushing yardage total in what was the Titans' second win of the season, with a 65-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter serving as the highlight of his stellar afternoon. The veteran back went on to add a 32-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter, his first multi-TD tally of the season. Pollard had only topped 90 rushing yards once this season before Sunday, so the breakout against what had been a tough Browns defense was particularly unforeseen. Pollard will look to author a fitting encore in a Week 15 road clash against the 49ers next Sunday.