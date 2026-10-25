Pollard carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns. He also caught all three of his targets for 26 yards.

The veteran running back was almost the entire offense for the Titans as he took advantage of the absence of Tyjae Spears (knee) from the backfield, scoring TDs of 36 and 10 yards in the first quarter before adding a one-yard plunge in the fourth. The rushing yards total was Pollard's best effort since Week 14 of last season, and it was his first three-touchdown performance since Week 8 of the 2022 campaign when he was still a Cowboy. Pollard has 478 rushing yards and four TDs through seven games, and he'll keeping matching toward his fifth straight 1,000-yard season in Week 8 against the Bengals.