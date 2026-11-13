Pollard (finger/rest) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard's sat out Thursday's session with a listed combo of 'finger/rest,' but given that he worked fully Friday, it was likely more of a maintenance day for Tennessee's clear-cut top back. In that role, Pollard has made his mark from a fantasy perspective by averaging 16.6 carries for 74.4 yards, with 14 catches for 70 yards and six rushing scores in eight games to date.