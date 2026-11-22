Pollard rushed 21 times for 110 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Titans' 51-30 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Pollard eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the third time in the last four games, lighting up his old team for multiple productive gains on the afternoon. The veteran back has been bright spot in a dismal 1-9 start for Tennessee, despite game script often working against the ground attack in the second halves of the Titans' games. Pollard remains firmly on pace for a fifth straight 1,000-yard season heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.