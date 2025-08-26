Pollard appears primed for an expanded early-season workload with the Titans having placed No. 2 running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which rules him out for a minimum of four games, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Pollard remains Tennessee's unquestioned backfield starter, but head coach Brian Callahan had consistently stated a desire throughout the offseason to more evenly distribute backfield reps between he and Spears. If that plan does come to fruition in 2025, it'll have to wait until Spears is fully recovered from his high-ankle sprain, which won't be until Week 5 at the earliest. As such, beginning Week 1 against the Broncos and through at least the rest of September, Pollard appears primed for a workhorse role out of the backfield. Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings (ankle) are available to contribute in rotational roles, though the Titans seem a strong candidate to pursue backfield depth in advance of the regular-season opener.