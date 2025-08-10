Titans' Tony Pollard: Finds end zone in preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pollard rushed the ball four times for nine yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.
Pollard played two offensive drives with the starting offense and out-carried Tyjae Spears (ankle) 4-2. The primary goal of the drives appeared to be to get Cameron Ward reps, which limited Pollard's opportunities. However, Pollard still punched in a one-yard touchdown, the Titans' only score of the game. Spears suffered an ankle injury during the contest, which could affect Pollard's workload in the regular season.
