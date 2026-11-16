Pollard carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and caught eight of nine targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars.

The veteran RB fell one yard short of reaching 100 scrimmage yards for a third straight game, and Pollard gave the Titans a brief glimmer of hope in the fourth quarter when he took a checkdown from Cam Ward 32 yards to the house, making the score 30-23. Pollard led the Titans in receptions as he produced season-best numbers through the air, and he could retain elevated usage as a pass catcher if top WRs Carnell Tate (shoulder) and Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) miss additional time. Pollard lines up for a potential revenge game in Week 11 against the Cowboys.