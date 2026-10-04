Pollard carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for two yards in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Ravens.

The veteran RB found the end zone for the first time this season, punching the ball home from three yards out in the first quarter. Pollard has seen at least 15 touches in three straight games, putting together 186 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry while adding a 7-25-0 line on nine targets as he reclaims the No. 1 job in the Titans backfield. He'll look to build on this performance in a Week 5 home game against the Texans.