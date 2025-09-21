Titans' Tony Pollard: First TD of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pollard rushed the ball 16 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts. He added two receptions on four targets for 14 yards.
The Titans were forced into a pass-heavy game script by falling behind three scores early in the third quarter. That limited Pollard's chances on the ground, though he managed a one-yard touchdown plunge a few minutes of game time later. Pollard has found ways to be productive -- he topped 85 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two games -- but the Tennessee offense is likely to continue to limit his upside.
More News
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Handles 20 carries•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Totals 89 yards against Denver•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Extra early-season work on tap•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Finds end zone in preseason start•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Listed as lone starter•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Coach envisions even backfield split•