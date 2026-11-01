Pollard rushed 21 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns while catching three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 43-36 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Pollard rumbled for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a one-yard rushing TD in the third quarter, giving him five rushing scores in the last two games. He scored only once in the first six games of the season, but Pollard's recent hot streak has him up to six touchdowns, surpassing his total of five from each of his previous two regular seasons in Tennessee. Pollard was also brought down in Tennessee's end zone for a safety to break a 21-21 tie in the final minute of the third quarter. The surging running back has rushed for 246 yards over the past two games but could have a tough time maintaining his momentum after the Titans' Week 9 bye, as he'll return to action in a daunting Week 10 matchup against Jacksonville's league-best run defense.