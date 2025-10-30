Polalrd (neck) practiced without limitations Thursday.

Pollard popped up on the injury report Wednesday after his practice participation was limited by a neck injury, but he returned to full participation Thursday, paving the way for Pollard to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Pollard has logged exactly 12 touches in each of his last three games and will likely continue to work in a timeshare with Tyjae Spears on Sunday.