Pollard (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Pollard steadily increased his practice participation level throughout the week, capping Week 11 preparation with a full practice Friday following a DNP on Wednesday and a limited showing Thursday. He remains the lead back in Tennessee, though Pollard saw a decrease in usage following Tyjae Spears' return from a hamstring injury in Week 10 against the Chargers. Pollard got only nine carries in the 27-17 loss to Los Angeles after averaging 21.3 carries during Spears' three-game absence.