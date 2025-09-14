Pollard rushed the ball 20 times for 92 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams. He was targeted once but did not record a reception.

Pollard was the only Titans' running back to record a touch in Sunday's game and was fairly efficient given the team's poor offensive showing. His biggest gains came on a pair of 10-yard runs on back-to-back possessions just before halftime. Pollard should continue to see a very high workload so long as Tyjae Spears (ankle) remains sidelined, though his touchdown upside is limited until Cameron Ward can get the offense moving more consistently.