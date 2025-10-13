Pollard carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards while adding two receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Las Vegas.

Pollard finished with his worst fantasy score of the season in a less than threatening matchup against the Raiders' defense. The veteran starter still led Tennessee's backfield with 10 carries, finishing five ahead of backup Tyjae Spears. Pollard's reduced touches were rather the result of a poor game script as opposed to a changing of the guard in Tennessee's backfield. Fantasy managers should continue treating Pollard as a potential flex option against the Patriots next Sunday.