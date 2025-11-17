Titans' Tony Pollard: Held to 26 yards from scrimmage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pollard rushed the ball 10 times for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans. He added three receptions on three targets for four yards.
Pollard led the Titans' backfield with 13 touches to nine for Tyjae Spears. However, he was inefficient as both a receiver and a pass catcher, with his longest gain of the day going for only nine yards. Pollard has double-digit touches in every game this season, but this was his lowest yardage output of any contest.
