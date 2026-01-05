Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on three targets for 17 yards.

Pollard was unable to keep his recent level of play going, falling below 95 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 13. He still dominated work out of the Titans' backfield, however, and found enough running room to set a new career high of 1,082 rushing yards for the season. Pollard is set to enter the final year of his current contract with the Titans and is likely to remain the team's lead back in 2026.