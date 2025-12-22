Pollard carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City.

The veteran back continues to roll, topping 100 rushing yards for a third straight game after going the first 12 games of the season without reaching triple digits. Pollard did cede more work to Tyjae Spears however, as the younger RB saw a season-high 13 carries and 18 touches, turning them into 105 scrimmage yards of his own along with a rushing TD. With the Titans' offense finally looking at least competent, Pollard and Spears could remain in something close to a timeshare over the final two weeks of the season. Pollard is 51 rushing yards shy of his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign, a milestone he'll look to reach in Week 17 against the Saints.