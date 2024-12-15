Pollard was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with an ankle injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Pollard carried seven times for 27 yards and a TD. In his absence, Tyjae Spears is next in line to handle the Titans' Week 15 carries.
