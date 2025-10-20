Pollard rushed the ball six times for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots. He added six receptions on six targets for 43 yards.

Pollard slipped into an even workload with Tyjae Spears on the ground, though the Titans attempted only 12 rushes as a team. Instead, Pollard earned most of his fantasy value as a pass catcher, with six catches marking his highest total since Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. While it was a positive for Week 7, the likelihood of Pollard repeating this performance consistently moving forward is slim. Given the state of the Titans' offense and the split in workload, Pollard has lost much of his fantasy appeal since Spears has returned.