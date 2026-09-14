Pollard rushed seven times for 35 yards while catching one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Jets.

The Titans spent most of Sunday's season opener playing catch-up, so they didn't give Pollard many carries, but he averaged an efficient 5.0 yards per carry on his limited opportunities. Tyjae Spears turned three carries and four targets into 24 yards, as Tennessee's backfield pecking order remains unchanged from 2025, with Pollard getting most of the opportunities on the ground. Another negative game script could limit Pollard's volume again in Week 2 against the Eagles, though the Titans will try to get off to a stronger start to avoid that scenario.