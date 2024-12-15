Pollard, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Cincinnati due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pollard entered the weekend deemed questionable after logging a DNP/DNP/LP progression during the practice week. It appears the veteran running back will be able to play through the ankle injury and avoid missing his first game of the season. Pollard needs 63 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the third consecutive campaign.