Pollard was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though Pollard's lack of participation in Wednesday's practice was attributed to rest, he's now appearing on the Titans' injury report with a foot issue attached to his name. Pollard had shown up on Titans reports the past two weeks with the same injury and was ultimately cleared to play in games against the Patriots and Chargers, and assuming he's able to continue practicing in some fashion Friday, he should have a good chance at suiting up this Sunday versus the Vikings. Even so, Pollard may be operating as Option 1A out of the backfield rather than a true three-down workhorse, as he played just 53 percent of snaps and handled 13 touches in the loss to the Chargers in Week 10, when Tyjae Spears (47 percent snap share, 10 touches) made his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.