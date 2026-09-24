Pollard (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Both Pollard and Tyjae Spears sat out the Titans' first Week 3 practice Wednesday while tending to sore ankles, but the former was able to log some reps a day later, while the latter remained a non-participant. Pollard thus appears to be in a better spot on the health front of the two running backs, potentially setting him up to handle a workhorse role in Sunday's game against the Giants if Spears remains unable to practice Friday and gets ruled out heading into the weekend.