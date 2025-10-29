Pollard (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.

While logging a 46 percent snap share in in this past Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts, Pollard carried 11 times for 44 yards while adding one catch on two targets. Meanwhile, fellow RB Tyjae Spears parlayed a 52 percent snap share into a 9-59-1 rushing line to go along with three catches for 23 yards. Pollard now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation before the Titans assign Week 9 injury designations, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that he won't be available this weekend against the Chargers.