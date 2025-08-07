Pollard is listed alone atop the running back position in Tennessee's first unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans' coaching staff has talked up an even backfield split between Pollard and Tyjae Spears this offseason, but Pollard still holds the top spot on the depth chart. That could be notable relative to last season, when Pollard and Spears were listed as co-starters on the initial depth chart. Pollard has handled roughly 250 carries each of the last two seasons, while Spears has not topped 100 in either of his two years as a pro. While those numbers could move toward each other in 2025, it appears as though Pollard is still in a position to lead the backfield.