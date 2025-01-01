Pollard is listed as a limited participant after Tennessee's walk-through practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tyjae Spears (concussion) is unlikely to play Week 18, whereas quotes from coach Brian Callahan make it sound like Pollard is more of a 50/50 case. Callahan mentioned Wednesday that Pollard hopes to return after missing Week 17, with the running back having some added motivation in the form of $250,000 incentives for 1,100 rushing yards or seven rushing TDs. Pollard has run for 1,017 yards and five TDs in 15 games, with his average of 4.3 YPC being impressive in light of the dismal state of Tennessee's offense. Callahan said QBs Mason Rudolph and Will Levis both will get playing time Sunday against the Titans.