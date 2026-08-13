Titans' Tony Pollard: Looking to remain top option in TEN

Pollard found paydirt at the Titans' joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Pollard was able to reel in a touchdown through the air from Cam Ward during the team's red zone period against San Francisco. The running back is set to face some added competition in the backfield this season after Tennessee selected Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of this year's draft, while Tyjae Spears (undisclosed) is looking to put together his first healthy campaign since his rookie year in 2023. Pollard has been a bit of an iron man in his NFL career, missing just a handful of regular-season contests over the last five years, but the 29-year-old has seen his receiving production drop in each of the last three years, and he could find himself on the sidelines more often in passing situations this season.