Pollard (ankle) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pollard has played in every game for the Titans this season despite dealing with lingering foot and/or ankle injuries for over a month. The 27-year-old has been in and out of practice for much of this time period, and he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. Pollard is still listed as questionable, so his status won't be confirmed until Tennessee releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Given his limited involvement in practice this week, Pollard -- even if he's active -- could cede a higher volume of snaps and touches to backup Tyjae Spears in Week 16.