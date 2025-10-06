Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-21 win over Arizona. He added three receptions on three targets for 11 yards and also lost a fumble.

It was an eventful day for Pollard with significant swings in performance. He picked up 26 yards on four carries on the Titans' opening drive, but his next notable contribution to the game was losing a fumble that set up an Arizona touchdown. Pollard then redeemed himself with a one-yard score of his own early in the fourth quarter to kickstart a frantic Tennessee comeback that resulted in the team's first win of the season. Also notable was that Pollard out-touched Tyjae Spears 17-4, though Spears is likely to become more involved in future matchups. Pollard has done an admirable job early in the campaign given the state of Tennessee's offense, picking up at least 60 yards on the ground in four of five games.