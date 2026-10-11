Pollard carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards and failed to catch in his only target in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

With the game getting away from the Titans in the second half, Tyjae Spears wound up leading the team in targets and receptions with nine of each as the primary pass-catching option out of the backfield, but Pollard accounted for 52 of the team's 57 total rushing yards. Pollard's numbers on the ground have been steady, if unremarkable, this season, and through five games he's managed 273 rushing yards and a TD while averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He'll hope for more volume in a more competitive contest during a Week 6 road trip to Indianapolis.