Pollard (foot) rushed nine times for 15 yards and caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to Minnesota.

The Titans' rushing attack was abysmal against the Vikings' front, generating just 33 yards on 19 attempts as a team. Pollard was battling a foot injury during the practice week before gaining clearance for Sunday, but Tennessee's offensive line wouldn't have been able to create enough push for Derrick Henry had he stayed with the club this past offseason. Pollard should produce better results against Houston next Sunday.