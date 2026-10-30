Pollard will have a chance to easily pace the Titans backfield against Cincinnati on Sunday due to the absence of Tyjae Spears (knee), Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard enters the weekend on the heels of the best performance of his career with the Titans, when he turned 25 carries into 129 yards and three touchdowns and added three catches (on as many targets) for 26 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Browns. Cincinnati's defense gives up 116.3 rushing yards per game (19th in the NFL), but the unit likely will hone in more on Pollard given Spears and even rookie WR Carnell Tate (shoulder) are sidelined.