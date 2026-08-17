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Titans' Tony Pollard: Not spotted at Monday's practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pollard (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RBs Nicholas Singleton (undisclosed) and Kalel Mullings (hip), a context that also applied to Saturday's session, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. For now, consider Pollard day-to-day as this Sunday's preseason contest against the Seahawks approaches. When available, Pollard is on track to continue to lead a Titans' backfield that also includes Tyjae Spears, who is a candidate to see his share of touches in a complementary role.

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