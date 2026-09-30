Pollard was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

Pollard appeared on the Titans' Week 3 injury report due to ankle issue, but he's tending to a different health concern in Week 4. Even so, head coach Robert Saleh told Turron Davenport of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that he doesn't think the injury is anything that will affect Pollard's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Through the Titans' first three games, Pollard has yet to record a touchdown and has carried 38 times for 173 yards while adding six receptions for 22 yards on seven targets.