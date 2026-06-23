Titans' Tony Pollard: Poised for third season with Titans

As training camp approaches, Pollard -- who started all 17 games at running back for the Titans in 2025 -- continues to lead a backfield that returns last season's top backup Tyjae Spears, with Nicholas Singleton having been added to the mix in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site previously noted that prior to the 2026 NFL Draft there was plenty of speculation that the team might use the fourth overall pick on Notre Dame running Jeremiyah Love. With Tennessee electing to take WR Carnell Tate in that slot instead, Pollard remains atop the depth chart and has his sights set on exceeding 1,000 rushing yards for the fifth straight campaign. The Titans still have Spears to handle passing downs and change-of-pace carries, and Singleton has a chance to factor in as a rookie, but Pollard -- who is approaching the final year of the three-year deal he inked with Tennessee in March of 2024 -- should maintain steady enough volume in 2026 to merit weekly fantasy lineup consideration.