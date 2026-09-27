Pollard carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards and caught all four of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Giants.

The veteran back saw his biggest workload of the season as Tyjae Spears continues to deal with ankle trouble, and Pollard almost turned the volume into his first game with 100-plus scrimmage yards since Week 16 of 2025. Despite the struggles of the Titans' passing game, Pollard is averaging a strong 4.6 yards per carry, taking 38 totes for 173 yards, but he's still looking for his first TD of the year. If Spears is out or limited again in Week 4 against the Ravens, Pollard could see bell-cow usage, as Tennessee doesn't yet seem to trust rookie RB Nicholas Singleton.