Pollard (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
As expected, Pollard is active after logging only a limited practice session Friday. He saw his snap count limited in Week 15 due to the same lingering ankle issue, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tyjae Spears get more involved once again while Pollard receives more limited volume.
More News
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Looks in line to play Week 16•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Questionable after another missed practice•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Held out of practice•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Inconsistent showing against Cincy•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Returns to Sunday's game•