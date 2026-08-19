Pollard (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pollard missed Monday's practice after taking four carries for 22 yards and a TD in last Thursday's preseason opener against San Francisco. A quick return to the practice field suggests he'll be fine for Week 1, regardless of participation (or lack thereof) in the upcoming exhibition against Seattle on Sunday. Pollard was in for nine of Cam Ward's 22 snaps last week, with Tyjae Spears playing the other 13 snaps and taking five touches for 39 yards.