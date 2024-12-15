Pollard (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Pollard was managing an ankle issue ahead of Week 15 action, so it's possible that he aggravated the issue. However, he's back in the Titans' backfield mix after having previously exited Sunday's contest.
