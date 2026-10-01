Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Pollard (foot) is expected to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard sat out Wednesday's practice due to the foot injury, but he may have been getting more of a maintenance day after handling a season-high 21 touches in this past Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Giants. Though it's unclear if he'll be a limited or full participant Thursday in his return to practice, Pollard looks on track to be ready to play this weekend against the Ravens.