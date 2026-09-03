Pollard is set to lead a group of four running backs that made the Titans' initial 53-man roster.

Tennessee also kept Tyjae Spears, rookie fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton and Julius Chestnut on the 53-man roster. The decision to roster four running backs, coupled with second-year QB Cam Ward's struggles in the preseason, could indicate a desire to implement a run-heavy approach from new OC Brian Daboll. Pollard has topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in five consecutive regular seasons, the last two of which came with the Titans, and he sits atop the RB depth chart heading into the regular season, with Spears poised to reprise his change-of-pace role.