Pollard is slated to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the looming move, it appears as though Derrick Henry will be playing elsewhere in 2024, while Dallas will be in the running back market in free agency and/or the draft. Pollard is now slated to join a backfield that also includes 2023 third-rounder Tyjae Spears, a context that figures to result in some form of an RB time share in Tennessee this coming season.