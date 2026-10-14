Titans head coach Robert Saleh said that Pollard (foot) won't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Easton Freeze of AtoZSports.com, Pollard's absence is likely just a rest day, as the Titans have frequently given the veteran running back maintenance to begin practice weeks this season while he contends with a foot/ankle issue. Assuming he gets back to full practice participation by Thursday or Friday, Pollard should be ready to handle his usual lead role out of the Tennessee backfield during Sunday's game at Indianapolis.