Pollard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pollard wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, and while he wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Friday's session, he ended up going down as a limited participant to end Week 15 prep. Coach Brian Callahan told Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com earlier Friday that Pollard should be able to suit up Sunday, but such a decision won't become known until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.