The Titans opted not to move Pollard ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, despite him drawing interest from teams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Given his standing as a 29-year-old running back on an expiring deal for a 1-7 team, Pollard looked to be a natural candidate to be dealt at the deadline. The Titans instead opted to keep Pollard around, perhaps with the hope of coming to terms with him on a contract extension before he hits free agency. Though he's taken a step back in the passing game in 2026 with a 14-70-0 receiving line through eight games, Pollard is in the midst of the best of his three seasons in Tennessee as a rusher. He's churned out 595 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries, which includes 100-plus-yard rushing efforts in both of his last two outings.