Pollard rushed the ball 10 times for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers. He added one reception on two targets for 12 yards.

Pollard out-carried Tyjae Spears 10-7, though the touches were nearly identical when taking into account receptions. Unlike past weeks, Pollard was the more efficient back, as he opened the game with rushes of 16 and 12 yards on Tennessee's first possession. While there were some positives to take away from the performance, Pollard hasn't found the end zone since Week 5, and the split in touches will likely continue to hamper his fantasy outlook.