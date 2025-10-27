Pollard rushed 11 times for 44 yards while adding one reception on two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Pollard finished with a team-high 11 carries in Sunday's blowout loss, but it was backup Tyjae Spears (9-59-1) who produced the superior fantasy score. The 28-year-old Pollard has seen his production dip in recent weeks, tallying just 96 rushing yards with no touchdowns over his last three starts. The untimely dip in production has come alongside Spears' return from injury in Week 5, with a less-than-appealing timeshare developing in Tennessee's backfield. Pollard still retains deep-league value so long as he is starting, but expectations should be kept in check for larger formats against the Chargers next Sunday.