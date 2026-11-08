While Pollard has reportedly drawn interest from teams looking for running back help ahead of the NFL's upcoming trade deadline, Albert Breer of SI.com, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport note via ESPN.com that the Titans are not interested in trading him.

As the trade deadline looms, there's been plenty of speculation surrounding a handful of fantasy-relevant running backs, including Pollard, who may be on the move. At this stage, he's trending toward staying put, but it's still worth keeping an antenna up on his situation through Tuesday. To date, Pollard has handled the bulk of Tennessee's carries (133), with backups Tyjae Spears and Nicholas Singleton having logged a combined 25 carries.